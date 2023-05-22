Man steals backhoe to catch flight at Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- The Williamson County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook to say they were called to the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois on Thursday, May 18 for a backhoe in the parking lot.
The Sheriff's Office says the owner of the backhoe arrived shortly after and said it belonged to his company. He said it had been parked at a job site near the intersection of Route 13 and Spillway Road.
The Sheriff's Office investigated and concluded that Timothy J. Baggott of Carbondale used the backhoe to drive more than 10 miles to catch a flight.
Security camera footage shows Baggott’s arriving at the airport and parking the backhoe in the airport parking lot. He is captured on video walking from the equipment carrying a guitar case and entering the airport lobby.
Baggott is charged with theft in excess of $10,000, which is a felony.
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Williamson County Airport Authority and Williamson County State’s Attorney Ted Hampson for their assistance.
