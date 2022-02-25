Man shot multiple times at Harrisburg liquor store

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured.
On Thursday, February 24, around 8:35 p.m. dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting at the Harrisburg Liquor Lake.
When officers arrived, about one minute later, they found a 49-year-old man inside the store, bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds.
Officers applied tourniquets to the victim until paramedics could arrive. The victim was then taken to Harrisburg Medical Center before being transferred out of state.
The suspect was believed to have fled the area foot.
Illinois State Police are assisting in the investigation, which is still active and ongoing.
Anyone with information or lives in the area with a home security camera is asked to contact Saline County Central Dispatch at (618)252-8661.