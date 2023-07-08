Man shot in Kentucky home invasion; suspects at large

HICKORY, KY (WSIL) -- One man was shot and another was physically attacked during an attempted home invasion and robbery late last night. The suspects have still not been apprehended at the time of this writing.
Information on the burglary comes from a Graves County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.
On Friday, July 7 at around 11:08 p.m., Kentucky State Police (KSP) received a 911 call about a burglary in progress at a home in the 1900 block of Meridian Road, about five miles northwest of Hickory, KY. Deputies dispatched from the sheriff's office arrived at the scene to discover two injured men: one that had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and the other that had been physically assaulted.
After an investigation, deputies at the scene determined that three to four black males entered the residence in suspect. The suspects assaulted the two men inside the home and proceeded to rob the property. A family member pulled into the driveaway as the suspects attempted to leave the premises, and the suspects proceeded to fire the guns at the family member. The driver of the car was not injured. The several children that were present in the house were not injured.
The gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The man who was assaulted was not taken to the hospital.
The suspects escaped in a black SUV traveling northbound on Meridian Road. Police do not believe the home invasion to be random. Investigators are of the opinion that the victims or residence were targeted. and the suspects had fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.
Anyone who has information related to the incident is encouraged to contact the Graves County Sheriff's Office at 270-247-4501. You may also contact West Kentucky Crimestoppers by texting 847411, or by visiting this website.
The investigation is active and ongoing.