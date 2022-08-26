 Skip to main content
Man sentenced to prison for child sexual assault

Jared Hinman

PULASKI COUNTY (WSIL) -- A man has been sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a child. 

The Pulaski County State's Attorney announced Jared Wade Hinman Sr. has been sentenced to 55 years in prison after a four-day jury trial.

He was sentenced on charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and criminal sexual assault. 

After prison, Hinman will be placed on mandatory supervised release for 3 years to life.

Hinman was arrested in April 2021 following an investigation by Illinois State Police with the assistance of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office in Benton, Kentucky.

