Man sentenced to 6 years after assaulting officer inside Hamilton County Courthouse

HAMILTON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A man will serve 6 years in prison for possessing a stolen vehicle and assaulting an officer in Hamilton County.
Aaron Sealy pleaded guilty to aggravated battery of a police officer and possession of a stolen vehicle. He received 6 years in prison for both cases, which will be served at the same time. He is currently serving 3 years for aggravated fleeing in Williamson County at Menard Correctional Center.
In October 2021, Sealy was arrested for possession of a stolen Ford F150 by McLeansboro Police.
MORE: ISP investigating officer-involved shooting at Hamilton County Sheriff's Department
While in custody at the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department, he escaped his restrains, took a fire extinguisher off the wall and sprayed a deputy and city officer.
RELATED: ISP releases video of shooting inside Hamilton County Sheriff's Office
The officers both fired their weapons, striking him one time in the abdomen. He was then transferred to a hospital for treatment.
After being released from the hospital, he was placed in custody on May 16, 2022.