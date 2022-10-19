Man sentenced to 6 years after assaulting officer inside Hamilton County Courthouse

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical fire weather conditions expected Thursday...

.An increase in southwest winds is expected Thursday. These winds
will only bring a small increase in moisture while afternoon high
temperatures are expected to be 10 to 15 degrees warmer than
Wednesday. This will combine with very dry fuels in the area due
to the persistent drought to create critical fire danger across
the region Thursday.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR
low relative humidity and gusty southwest winds FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012,
013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, 022, 075, 076, 076,
077, 078, 080, 081, 081, 082, 082, 083, 084, 085, 085, 086, 086,
086, 087, 087, 087, 088, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 098,
100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, AND 114...

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 075, 076, 077, 078, 080, 081,
082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, and
094.Fire weather zones 081, 082, 085, 086, 087, and 088.Fire
weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010,
011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, and
022.Fire weather zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106, 107, 108,
109, 110, 111, 112, and 114. This is all of southern Illinois,
southeast Missouri, southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WIND...20 foot wind of 13-17 mph from the southwest.

* HUMIDITY...Minimum afternoon relative humidity of 18 to 23
percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Man sentenced to 6 years after assaulting officer inside Hamilton County Courthouse

Aaron Sealy Hamilton County shooting

HAMILTON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A man will serve 6 years in prison for possessing a stolen vehicle and assaulting an officer in Hamilton County.

Aaron Sealy pleaded guilty to aggravated battery of a police officer and possession of a stolen vehicle. He received 6 years in prison for both cases, which will be served at the same time. He is currently serving 3 years for aggravated fleeing in Williamson County at Menard Correctional Center. 

In October 2021, Sealy was arrested for possession of a stolen Ford F150 by McLeansboro Police. 

ISP investigating officer-involved shooting at Hamilton County Sheriff's Department

While in custody at the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department, he escaped his restrains, took a fire extinguisher off the wall and sprayed a deputy and city officer.

ISP releases video of shooting inside Hamilton County Sheriff's Office

The officers both fired their weapons, striking him one time in the abdomen. He was then transferred to a hospital for treatment. 

After being released from the hospital, he was placed in custody on May 16, 2022. 

