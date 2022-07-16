Man sentenced to 57 years in prison for attempted murder of ISP officer

ROLLING MEADOWS, IL (WSIL) -- 46-year-old Volodymyr Dragan has been sentenced to 57 years in prison for the attempted murder of an ISP Trooper.
The sentencing came three years after two related incidents in which Dragan held one trooper at gunpoint and used Aggravated Unlawful Restraint on another trooper.
On August 15, 2019, ISP Officers executed a search warrant at Dragan's home in Wheeling, IL. During the search, shots were fired from inside the house and an ISP officer was shot through the forearm. The officer received life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting, and later made a full recovery.
ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly made a statement on the conviction, stating "Due to the tireless efforts of the ISP, our law enforcement partners and the assistant state’s attorneys in this case, this dangerous individual has been brought to justice. The ISP appreciates the court’s strong sentence as we continue our fight to make Illinois safer, not just for members of law enforcement, but for every resident of Illinois.”