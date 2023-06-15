Man sentenced to 54 years for stabbing another man through the heart in 2021

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- Heath M. Dunning was sentenced to 54 years in prison for first degree murder and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon.
The Franklin County State's Attorney says Dunning was driving on Route 149 east of West Frankfort on April 15, 2021, when he stabbed Dennis 'Lance' Martin through the heart. Martin died almost instantly.
Dunning was charged with first degree murder, unlawful possession of weapons by felons and unlawful restraint.
A jury trial lasted three day sin March 2023 and the jury found him guilty on the murder and weapons charges.
Dunning got 48 years for the murder charges, six years for having a weapon and will have three years of mandatory supervised release.