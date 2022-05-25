Man’s remains come home 81 years after his death at Pearl Harbor

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Perry, northwestern Williamson, northeastern Jackson and southwestern Franklin Counties through 630 PM CDT... At 602 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Carterville to near Cambria to near Carbondale. Movement was north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Hurst around 610 PM CDT. De Soto and Royalton around 615 PM CDT. Elkville around 620 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Du Quoin and Christopher. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH