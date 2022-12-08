Man killed in Butler County, Missouri officer-involved shooting

BUTLER COUNTY (WSIL) -- A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Butler County, Missouri Thursday.
Around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Butler County deputies responded to the 1700 block of AA Highway for numerous shots being fired in and around a home. The home is in a residential area and raised concerns for the well-being of the residence.
When deputies arrived, they were confronted by an armed person. Deputies fired at the man, killing him.
According to Sheriff Mark Dobbs, two other people were found dead inside the home from apparent gunshot wounds.
The scene was secured and the investigation has been turned over to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control.