Man, four children injured in Paducah crash

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- A Smithland, KY man and four of his children were injured in a collision that shut down part of the downtown business loop for three hours Wednesday morning.
John Vogt told police he was driving north on N. 3rd Street around 8:20 a.m. when a van pulled out in front of his truck. The truck hit the van's driver side.
Vogt said he saw the van pulling out from the stop sign, but his truck was loaded with gravel and unable to stop in time.
Another witness at the scene also told police the van pulled out in front of Vogt.
The driver of the van, Justin Rowland, told officers he was unsure what happened and only remembered trying to go home. Rowland and four of his children were taken to Baptist Health Paducah for treatment of injuries.
Rowland, a 7-year-old and 10-year-old were then all flown to an out-of-state hospital for treatment. A 5-year-old and 9-year-old are both still in Paducah.
Vogt was not injured.
The Paducah Police Department is still investigating the crash.