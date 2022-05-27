Man found guilty of sexually assaulting child in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Pulaski County State’s Attorney, Lisa C. Casper, announced Friday that Jared Wade Hinman Sr. was found guilty of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child and sexual assault.
He was found guilty during a two day jury trial on Thursday, May 26.
Following an investigation by Illinois State Police, a warrant was issued for Hinman’s arrest. Hinman was arrested in April 2021 by the Marshall County Sheriff's Office in Benton, Kentucky.
A sentencing hearing has been set for July 29, 2022. Hinman faces between 16 and 75 years in prison.
Hinman remains in custody at the Pulaski County Detention Center.