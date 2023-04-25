 Skip to main content
Man found dead, woman suffering life threatening injuries from shooting near Rotary Park in Sikeston, MO

Crime, police

SIKESTON, MO (WSIL) -- The Sikeston Police Department says they received several calls in the afternoon of Tuesday, April 25 for reports of gun fire near Rotary Park on Industrial Drive in Sikeston.

Police say when they got to the scene they were able to determine there had been a fight between several people at the park.

An 18-year-old man was found dead at the scene and an 18-year-old woman was suffering from life-threatening injuries. Police have not released their names but say both victims are from the Sikeston area.

Sikeston's Criminal Investigation Unit is investigating with help from the SEMO Major Case Squad.

This is an ongoing investigation, News 3 will provide updates as they're made available.

