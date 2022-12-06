 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility of one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The Dense Fog Advisory covers all of
southeast Missouri, areas of southwest Illinois along and west
of Interstate 57, and far western Kentucky.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

...Locally Dense Fog Overnight...

Fog was thickening once again tonight across the region. Dense fog
was reported at several sites in southeast Missouri and southwest
Illinois as of 9 pm.

Locally dense fog will likely form elsewhere across the region
overnight, spreading from Missouri and Illinois southeast across
west Kentucky and southwest Indiana. Visibility will be one
quarter mile or less in some locales.

Allow extra time to reach your destination. The fog may persist
into the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Man found dead at Paducah downtown gazebo

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- Paducah Police are investigating the death of a Tennessee man. 

A man, later identified as a 39-year-old from Tennessee, was found dead at the downtown gazebo on 2nd Street and Broadway. 

Police say they were called to check on a man around 6:30 a.m. An officer say the man was slumped over the railing of the gazebo with no pulse and was unresponsive. 

The coroner declared the man dead at the scene. There were no signs of trauma and foul play is not suspected. 

An autopsy will be conducted Wednesday in Madisonville, Kentucky to determine cause of death. 

