Man found dead at Paducah downtown gazebo identified

UPDATE: December 7, 2022
The McCracken County Coroner has identified the man as 39-year-old Raymond Thomas Garrett IV of Joelton, TN.
The investigation is continuing. A cause of death hasn't been determined, but foul play is not suspected.
ORIGINAL STORY: December 6, 2022
PADUCAH (WSIL) -- Paducah Police are investigating the death of a Tennessee man.
A man, later identified as a 39-year-old from Tennessee, was found dead at the downtown gazebo on 2nd Street and Broadway.
Police say they were called to check on a man around 6:30 a.m. An officer say the man was slumped over the railing of the gazebo with no pulse and was unresponsive.
The coroner declared the man dead at the scene. There were no signs of trauma and foul play is not suspected.
An autopsy will be conducted Wednesday in Madisonville, Kentucky to determine cause of death.