 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man dies in fire at western Kentucky business Saturday afternoon

  • 0
Ken-Bar Lodge, Gilbertsville, KY

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (WSIL) -- One man died after a fire at a local bar and lodge in Marshall County, Kentucky.

The county coroner confirmed to News 3 that 69-year old Kevin Frey died as a result of Saturday's fire. Frey's official cause of death is still undetermined pending further test results.

Firefighters were called to Ken-Bar Lodge south of Gilbertsville around 2 p.m. Saturday and remained on scene for several hours. The fire is believed to have started in the victim's room.

No other injuries were reported. The state fire marshal is investigating.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Recommended for you