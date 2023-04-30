Man dies in fire at western Kentucky business Saturday afternoon

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (WSIL) -- One man died after a fire at a local bar and lodge in Marshall County, Kentucky.
The county coroner confirmed to News 3 that 69-year old Kevin Frey died as a result of Saturday's fire. Frey's official cause of death is still undetermined pending further test results.
Firefighters were called to Ken-Bar Lodge south of Gilbertsville around 2 p.m. Saturday and remained on scene for several hours. The fire is believed to have started in the victim's room.
No other injuries were reported. The state fire marshal is investigating.