Man dies after being pulled from burning vehicle

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Williamson County Deputies and Herrin Police Officers helped pull a man from a burning vehicle overnight.
Around 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, a deputy was on routine patrol and drove up on a single vehicle crash on Herrin Road.
The vehicle struck a traffic light post and proceeded to travel into a ditch. The vehicle had heavy smoke and flames coming from the engine compartment.
A 62-year-old man was in the driver's seat and appeared unable to move. The deputy broke the driver's window out and Herrin officer's arrived and began assisting in getting the driver out of the vehicle.
United Medical Response Ambulance service took the man to Herrin Hospital, where he died from his injuries. The man's name is not being released at this time pending notification of family members.