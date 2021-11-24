You are the owner of this article.
Man charged with murder in Grayville death investigation

Steven Schmittler

GRAYVILLE (WSIL) -- On Tuesday, a suspect was officially charged in the death of a Grayville man.

Edwards County State's Attorney Eric St. Ledger charged Steven S. Schmittler, 56 of Grayville, with first degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. 

On Sunday, November 21 officers found a body in the 100 block of E. Sycamore Street. Schmittler was taken into custody at the scene. 

Schmittler remains in custody at the White County Jail.

