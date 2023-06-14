Man charged in Cape Girardeau for unlawful use of a weapon

CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- A man from Jackson Missouri faces charges for what police call a possible armed robbery.
They responded to a report on the 500 block of N. Kingshighway on Monday June 12. Officers found the suspect 29-year-old Myquille Anderson inside the victim's car rummaging through some items.
The victim then approached Anderson, leading him to point a firearm at the victim. Anderson then ran away on foot but was apprehended shortly after.
Anderson is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. He's also being held on a 75-thousand-dollar cash bond.