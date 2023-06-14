 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man charged in Cape Girardeau for unlawful use of a weapon

  • Updated
  • 0
Man charged in Cape Girardeau for unlawful use of a weapon

CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- A man from Jackson Missouri faces charges for what police call a possible armed robbery.

They responded to a report on the 500 block of N. Kingshighway on Monday June 12. Officers found the suspect 29-year-old Myquille Anderson inside the victim's car rummaging through some items.

The victim then approached Anderson, leading him to point a firearm at the victim. Anderson then ran away on foot but was apprehended shortly after.

Anderson is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. He's also being held on a 75-thousand-dollar cash bond.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you