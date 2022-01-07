Man charged for sexually assaulting child

(WSIL) -- A man has been charged for sexually assaulting a child.
On Thursday, McCracken County deputies responded to Baptist Health Paducah ER for a report that a victim under the age of 12 had been sexually assaulted.
Detectives began collecting evidence and statements from those involved in the victim's life. The investigation led detectives to identify 19-year-old T’Angelo Henderson of McCracken County as the suspect.
Henderson was quickly located and detained as the investigation continued. Detectives collected for evidence and connected him tot he assault.
He now faces rape, sodomy, and incest charges. Henderson is being held in the McCracken County jail.