Man arrested in Cambria, charged with sexual assault of a minor

CAMBRIA, IL (WSIL) -- Cambria Police say they arrested 34-year-old Andrew Johnson of Cambria at his home without incident on the evening of Monday, May 8.
Police say a warrant was issued for his arrest after an incident on April 3, 2023 when police were called for the sexual assault of a minor.
Johnson is charged with four counts of criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault. More charges are pending.
He's lodged in the Williamson County Jail on a $1 million bond.
The Cambria Police Department was assisted by the Crainville Police Department, Williamson County Sheriff's Department and the Illinois State Police.