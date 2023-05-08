Man arrested in Cambria, charged with sexual assault of a minor

 Skip to main content
CAMBRIA, IL (WSIL) -- Cambria Police say they arrested 34-year-old Andrew Johnson of Cambria at his home without incident on the evening of Monday, May 8.

Police say a warrant was issued for his arrest after an incident on April 3, 2023 when police were called for the sexual assault of a minor. 

Johnson is charged with four counts of criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault. More charges are pending.

He's lodged in the Williamson County Jail on a $1 million bond.

The Cambria Police Department was assisted by the Crainville Police Department, Williamson County Sheriff's Department and the Illinois State Police.

