Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER SYSTEM TO AFFECT THE AREA TONIGHT THROUGH
SUNDAY...

We continue to monitor a winter weather system forecast to affect
the area tonight through Sunday. Considerable uncertainty remains
with respect to snowfall. The trend in the forecast data is for
lower snow amounts. But that could still change.

The first round will be tonight into Saturday, as a transition
from rain to a mix and then snow is forecast to occur from north
to south across the four state region. Some areas in southern
Illinois, southwest Indiana and southeast Missouri could see 1 to
locally 2 inches of snow. However, much of this may be confined to
grassy, elevated surfaces, as temperatures are forecast to be in
the lower to mid 30s. Impacts to travel may be minimal. But a few
slick spots cannot be ruled out.

For Saturday night through Sunday, the snow chances shift south.
We cannot rule out a couple of inches of snow, and some travel
impacts from the Land Between the Lakes area east to Hopkinsville.
Meanwhile, for the Purchase area of west Kentucky into the
southern tip of Illinois, west toward Sikeston Missouri, there may
not be much in the way of snow accumulation with this storm
system. But that could change if the storm track shifts. Continue
to monitor the forecast closely today and this evening.

Man arrested for threatening Amtrak passengers with knife in Carbondale

charles pearson

(WSIL) -- A Chicago man was arrested in Carbondale for threatening Amtrak passengers. 

On Friday, around 2:45 a.m., Carbondale Officers responded to the Amtrak station for a man threatening people with a knife after being removed from the train by Amtrak employees. 

Officers says the suspect, 80-year-old Charles Pearson, then attempted to get back on the train. He complied with officers when they ordered him to drop the knife and he was arrested. 

Pearson was charged with Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon. Pearson was incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

