Man arrested for threatening Amtrak passengers with knife in Carbondale

(WSIL) -- A Chicago man was arrested in Carbondale for threatening Amtrak passengers.
On Friday, around 2:45 a.m., Carbondale Officers responded to the Amtrak station for a man threatening people with a knife after being removed from the train by Amtrak employees.
Officers says the suspect, 80-year-old Charles Pearson, then attempted to get back on the train. He complied with officers when they ordered him to drop the knife and he was arrested.
Pearson was charged with Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon. Pearson was incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.