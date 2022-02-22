Man arrested for punching pregnant woman in Carbondale

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale Police have arrested a man for assaulting a pregnant woman.
On February 15, 2022 Carbondale Police met with a victim of a battery, which occurred on February 14.
Officers learned the victim and her spouse were walking their dog when the suspect, known to them as Brian W. Spain, approached them. After a brief conversation, Swain punched the victim, who was pregnant, in the abdomen.
On February 19, 2022 officers located Swain and arrested him for aggravated battery to a pregnant person. He was lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
The investigation is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crimestoppers at 618-549-COPS (2677).