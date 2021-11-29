Man arrested for passing counterfeit money in Paducah and Arizona

(WSIL) -- A man suspected of passing or attempting to pass counterfeit money in Paducah and in Arizona was arrested Sunday evening.
Officer Noah Willett was dispatched to the southside Walmart Sunday afternoon in reference to a man who had passed fake cash.
Police determined the same suspect had passed counterfeit money Saturday at Walmart on the west end, and at a local pharmacy.
A few hours later, loss prevention employees at the Hinkleville Road Walmart called police to report that the suspect who passed the bills on Saturday was back in the store. Officers went to the store and located the man, identified as Jesse J. Bowman, in a car on the parking lot. They found in his possession counterfeit $10 and $20 bills.
During an interview, Bowman told detectives that he did not know the money was fake. However, while Bowman was being interviewed, officers learned that he was suspected of passing counterfeit money at a Walmart store in Avondale, AZ, as well.
Bowman was arrested and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail. A search warrant was obtained for Bowman’s room at a local motel. There, officers found more counterfeit money, a printer with counterfeit money still on it, a paper cutter and other items, including several pre-paid debit cards.