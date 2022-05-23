Man arrested for Paducah stabbing

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- A Paducah man was arrested after a stabbing Friday night.
Paducah Police were called to the 2200 block of Eulah Street in regards to a stabbing. Officers found the victim with an apparent stab wound to the chest.
Police rendered aid until the victim was transported to a hospital where he received treatment for significant injuries. The victim is in stable condition.
The victim told police he walked to that location and a man named Brian stabbed him.
After a short investigation, Police confirmed Brian Moss as the suspect. He was located at an apartment and admitted to being in the altercation. He said he stabbed the victim then threw the knife away.
Ross was charged with first-degree assault, tampering with physical evidence, and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.