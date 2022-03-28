Man arrested for DUI after crashing into McCracken County Sheriff's Office cruiser

MCCRACKEN COUNTY (WSIL) -- A man was arrested for driving under the influence and other charges after his vehicle crashed into the rear of a McCracken County Sheriff’s Department cruiser, sending himself and the deputy to the hospital.
Police were called at 10:04 p.m. Friday to the intersection of Lone Oak Road and the westbound off-ramp of Interstate 24.
Deputy Brad Lamb and his K9 partner, Sikal, were stopped at a red light when their cruiser was hit in the rear by an SUV driven by Capus N. Adams. Both drivers were taken to Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital for treatment. The K9 was not reported injured.
After receiving medical treatment, Adams was arrested on charges of wanton endangerment (police officer), driving under the influence, criminal mischief, failure to maintain insurance, having no registration receipt, having no registration plates and having no operator’s license.
He was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.