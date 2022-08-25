Man arrested for drugs after traffic stop in McCracken County

McCRACKEN COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- On August 25th, 2022, at approximately 4:45pm, A Deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Blandville Rd. near McCracken Blvd. The vehicle was a 1998 Chevy pick-up truck driven by 49-year-old Bryan M. Partain of West Paducah, KY.
During the investigation, it was discovered that Partain was in possession of approximately 13.0 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, approximately $450.00 in cash, other and items related to Drug Paraphernalia.
Partain was arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail where he was lodged.
Arrested: Bryan M. Partain, 49 of West Paducah, KY.
Charges:
- Improper or No Turn Signal
- Careless Driving
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Trafficking in a Cont. Sub. 1st Degree (Methamphetamine)