Man arrested for burglary, stealing multiple guns in Zeigler

ZEIGLER (WSIL) -- One suspect is in custody after he broke into a home and stole multiple guns.
On Thursday, March 24, Zeigler Chief Burkhamer responded to a house on N Main Street, regarding a burglary.
The previous night someone broke into the house, cut into a gun safe and absconded with a number of firearms and boxes of ammunition.
On Monday, March 28 information developed from previous leads and information from the Sesser Police Department shifting the investigation to Jackson County. The suspect, Dakota Rushing, had fled Zeigler to Carbondale with the stolen guns and ammunition.
On Tuesday, law enforcement agencies went to Rushing's last known location, where some of the guns were seized, but no arrest was made.
Wednesday morning they learned Rushing returned to Zeigler, where he was located and arrested with the help of multiple agencies.
Rushing now faces charges of burglary, theft over $500, and criminal damage to property.
- Franklin County State's Attorney Abby Dinn
- Jackson County State's Attorney Joe Cervantez
- Sesser Police Department
- Christopher Police Department
- Illinois State Police - Southern Illinois Drug Task Force
- Illinois State Police District 13 (Du Quoin)
- Illinois State Police SWAT
- Illinois Secretary of State Police
- Franklin County Sheriff's Office
- Franklin County Emergency Management Agency
- Zeigler Fire Department
- Zeigler Street Department
- Central Dispatch of West Franklin County