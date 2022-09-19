Man arrested after "shots fired" outside Marion bar

MARION (WSIL) -- One person is facing charges after an incident of "shots fired" outside of a Marion bar.
Police responded to "Pookie's Beer, Burgers and Bocce" just after midnight on Sunday.
Officers located witnesses who stated two or three men were involved in a fight. The dispute continued onto the parking lot, resulting in a gun being fired.
Louis L. Gaston, 53, was interviewed at the police station later on and then arrested.
He is being charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and is awaiting his first appearance in court.