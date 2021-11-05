Man arrested after fighting with deputy

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- A man is now in custody after a fight with a McCracken County deputy.
On Friday, around 2:20 p.m. a deputy stopped a vehicle in the 1200 block of Caldwell Street in Paducah.
During the traffic stop, the driver, Timothy McNeal, began to try to fight the deputy by attempting to punch him and flee. The deputy deployed his electronic stun gun and was able to subdue McNeal.
Deputies discovered a large plastic bag of unidentified pills in McNeal's pocket. The pills are suspected to be Fentanyl. During a search of his vehicle, a loaded handgun was found.
Deputies also observed McNeal was under the influence of alcohol at the time of his arrest.
McNeal was lodged in the McCracken County Jail and charged with Resisting Arrest, Assault 3rd Degree, Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Firearm Enhanced), Possession of Handgun by a Convicted Felon, Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Substance, and traffic offenses.