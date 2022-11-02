Man arrested after beating up girlfriend, leaving her on river sandbar

CARLISLE COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- A man has been arrested for assaulting his girlfriend.
On Tuesday, around 3 a.m. the Carlisle County Sheriff's Office was contacted for a missing woman.
Deputies were told Donald Deweese, 45 of Wickliffe, had gone trail riding with his girlfriend on the Carlisle County Trail System.
Deweese had returned home without her and when questioned, he told deputies he left her on the sandbar in the Mississippi River.
The Sheriff's Office and Rescue squad responded and began searching for her. Just before 5:30 a.m. she was heard screaming for help and was treated at the scene.
Evidence suggested a physical assault took place. Deputies located Deweese asleep at his home at 7 a.m., where he admitted to assaulting her.
He was arrested and lodged at the McCracken County Regional Jail on assault and wanton endangerment charges.