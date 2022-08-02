Man arrested after assaulting woman in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- A man from Tamms, IL was arrested after a break-in and assault of a woman.
On July 31, Cape Girardeau officers responded to the 400 block of S. Sprigg Street due to a report of shots fired. The suspect, Brandon T. Jeffers of Tamms, IL, broke into the home of a 53-year-old woman. Jeffers assaulted the woman until he was eventually forced out of the home.
After being forced out, Jeffers took a shot at the woman's dog. The dog was not harmed.
Less than 30 minutes later, police located Jeffers at a Quick N Save gas station on 2861 Themis, where he was taken into custody.
Jeffers was charged with Burglary in the 1st Degree, two counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
He has been set a cash-only bond of $100,000.