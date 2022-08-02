 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Afternoon heat index values up to around 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois,
mainly along and west of a Mount Vernon, Illinois, to Cairo,
to Poplar Bluff, Missouri line.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Man arrested after assaulting woman in Cape Girardeau

  • Updated
  • 0
crime, crime scene tape, police lights

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- A man from Tamms, IL was arrested after a break-in and assault of a woman.  

On July 31, Cape Girardeau officers responded to the 400 block of S. Sprigg Street due to a report of shots fired. The suspect, Brandon T. Jeffers of Tamms, IL,  broke into the home of a 53-year-old woman. Jeffers assaulted the woman until he was eventually forced out of the home. 

After being forced out, Jeffers took a shot at the woman's dog. The dog was not harmed.

Less than 30 minutes later, police located Jeffers at a Quick N Save gas station on 2861 Themis, where he was taken into custody.

Cape assault suspect

Jeffers was charged with Burglary in the 1st Degree, two counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

He has been set a cash-only bond of $100,000.

Tags

Recommended for you