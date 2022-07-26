Man accused of trying to move into woman's home and then strangling her found in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau, MO (WSIL) -- A man accused of trying to move into a woman's home and strangling her was found in Cape Giradeau.
Scott City Police say it happened Monday, July 25 in Scott City. Police say they spoke to a woman who says Damathan Stevens of Oran, Missouri tried to move items into her home.
The victim told Stevens he could not move in and that made him angry.
Police say Stevens started strangling the victim with his hands. Police say at this point he had taken the victim's cell phone away from her so she could not call police.
The victim told police Stevens forced her to drive to Cape Girardeau with him. She says as Stevens was driving he made several comments that he should drive off the road and kill both of them.
Police say the two went back to the victim's home. They say that's when Stevens left and stole the victim's car.
He was found in Cape Girardeau with the victim's car. News 3 has learned he's charged with Second Degree Kidnapping, Third Degree Assault and stealing a motor vehicle. No bond was set.