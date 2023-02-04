Major General Rodney Boyd becomes highest-ranking black officer in 300-year history of Illinois National Guard

CHICAGO, IL (WSIL) -- Major General Rodney Boyd of the Illinois National Guard has become the highest-ranking black officer in Illinois National Guard history, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced today.
General Boyd received his second star promotion at the Carver Military Academy in Chicago.
In a press release, Governor Pritzker spoke on the historic honor:
"I’m honored to congratulate Major General Rodney Boyd on his promotion — becoming the highest-ranking Black and officer of color in the Illinois National Guard’s history... This promotion speaks to the progress the Illinois National Guard has made in ensuring historically underrepresented communities are fairly represented within its ranks and given the same opportunities to excel as everyone else. Major General, congratulations on this extraordinary achievement—and on behalf of the State of Illinois, thank you for your service.”
General Boyd gave a statement regarding his promotion, thanking his family, the Illinois National Guard, and the many mentors who helped him succeed in life:
“I stand on the shoulders of giants to achieve this second star. There are many minority leaders who have made their mark on the proud history of the Illinois National Guard. Seeing someone that looks like you in the upper echelons can serve as an inspiration. A historic achievement like this never belongs to one person. I have my family to thank, especially Darlene, my wife of 32 years who has inspired and supported me through all the deployments and military commitments.”
“I have multiple mentors to thank, including my boss, Major General Neely. I have many teachers and role models to thank – people who motivated a kid from the South Side of Chicago to find success in life. I’m also grateful for many historical leaders in the Illinois National Guard and the military. I see tremendous talent coming up through the ranks now. There are leaders from many different backgrounds. It is the job of senior leaders to mentor and develop their replacements. I see that happening at all levels in the Illinois National Guard.”
The Commander of the Illinois National Guard, Major General Rich Neely, spoke about General Boyd's hard work and ability:
“Recruiting and retaining great talent that is reflective of the diversity of the State of Illinois is an important strategic goal for the Illinois National Guard. Rodney Boyd was chosen to Command the Illinois Army National Guard because he was the best officer for the job, period. General officers are developed over many years. This promotion reflects his hard work and talent as well as the progress the Illinois National Guard has made and continues to make in developing all its Soldiers and Airmen to their fullest potential.”
Among General Boyd's notable accomplishments, Boyd received a military education from the U.S. Army War College, where he obtained a Master of Arts degree in Strategic Studies; he has a bachelor's degree in Criminology from Northern Illinois University, and a Master of Arts degree in Education from the University of Illinois at Chicago.