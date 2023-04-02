Major Case Squad activated after human remains discovered in burned truck

NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO (WSIL) -- The SEMO Major Case Squad has been activated after officers discovered charred human remains inside of a burnt truck Sunday.
Information on the discovery of the remains comes from the New Madrid County Sheriff's Department.
On Sunday, April 2 at around 6:43 a.m., officers received a report of a vehicle on fire in a field near County Road 725. When deputies arrived to the scene, the burnt remains of a human body were found inside a scorched truck.
Investigators and Missouri State Fire Marshals processed the scene, while the SEMO Major Case Squad conducted interviews.
The identity of the remains is unknown at this time; an autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow, April 3.
The investigation is active and ongoing.