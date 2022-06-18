Macedonia mining company facing $1.2 million in penalties

MACEDONIA, IL (WSIL) -- The U.S, Department of Labor's Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) proposes almost $1.2 million in civil penalties to a Macedonia coal mine operator.
The MSHA says that the operator, M-Class Mining LLC, continued to operate the mine without evacuating miners with a fire underground and the operator failed to notify the MSHA about the fire.
On August 14, 2021, the MSHA learned of the incident through an anonymous source. The MSHA issued an order for all miners to evacuate the mine, and the department conducted an investigation. After the investigation was completed, the MSHA concluded that the operator did not stop its operations and did not take immediate action to protect the miners.
MSHA issued 14 citations to the mine, including 10 related to the operator's neglect of the miners' safety and health. In total, the mine has been issued $1,165,396 in proposed penalties for the violations.
The MSHA's Assistant Secretary Chris Williamson gave a statement on the ordeal, stating "M-Class Mining LLC deliberately jeopardized the lives of the very miners it was responsible for protecting, and violated numerous important safety and health standards in the process. "The fact that this operator continued business as usual while miners underground had no idea there was an ongoing fire hazard more than justifies the civil penalties that we propose.”
M-Class Mining LLC has 30 days to pay or contest the violations.