Lynnville man impaled by tree branch while driving

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- A man from Lynnville, KY was impaled by a tree branch when it crashed through the windshield of his truck.
Information on the incident comes from a post from the official Graves County Sheriff's Office.
On Friday, March 3 at around 2:05 p.m., the Sheriff's Office responded to the 11000 block of State Route 97 after receiving reports of a tree falling on a car. Officers spotted a 2010 Chevrolet pickup truck on the side of the roadway when they arrived. After a preliminary investigation, police on the scene discovered that a large tree limb had crashed through the windshield of the pickup truck, and the fallen branch had impaled a man in the driver's seat.
The man was identified as 40-year-old Kyle Kirks of Lynnville. Cuba Volunteer Fire Department gave Kirks medical attention until Mayfield Garves County EMS arrived. Kirks was taken to Mercy/Lourdes Hospital. Kirks' condition is unknown at this time.
Officer later learned the sequence of events that lead to the crash: Kirks was traveling south on KY Highway 97 south of KY Highway 94. As he was driving, the high winds in the area at the time swept the large tree branch from a tree on the roadway, and it flew into Kirks' windshield, impaling him.
The pickup truck has since been removed from the roadway.