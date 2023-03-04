 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin
Counties.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Sunday afternoon at 1200 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO EARLY
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to early Wednesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Saturday the stage was 17.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this afternoon to a crest of 22.5 feet tomorrow evening.
It will then fall below flood stage late Tuesday evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Lynnville man impaled by tree branch while driving

  • Updated
  • 0
tree branch crashes truck

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- A man from Lynnville, KY was impaled by a tree branch when it crashed through the windshield of his truck.

Information on the incident comes from a post from the official Graves County Sheriff's Office.

On Friday, March 3 at around 2:05 p.m., the Sheriff's Office responded to the 11000 block of State Route 97 after receiving reports of a tree falling on a car. Officers spotted a 2010 Chevrolet pickup truck on the side of the roadway when they arrived. After a preliminary investigation, police on the scene discovered that a large tree limb had crashed through the windshield of the pickup truck, and the fallen branch had impaled a man in the driver's seat.

The man was identified as 40-year-old Kyle Kirks of Lynnville. Cuba Volunteer Fire Department gave Kirks medical attention until Mayfield Garves County EMS arrived. Kirks was taken to Mercy/Lourdes Hospital. Kirks' condition is unknown at this time.

Officer later learned the sequence of events that lead to the crash: Kirks was traveling south on KY Highway 97 south of KY Highway 94. As he was driving, the high winds in the area at the time swept the large tree branch from a tree on the roadway, and it flew into Kirks' windshield, impaling him.

The pickup truck has since been removed from the roadway.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you