Lt. Gov. Stratton to visit SIU Carbondale Monday, discuss teacher shortage

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton will visit Southern Illinois University-Carbondale Monday to meet with students, staff, and administrators in education, to better understand how the state can help prepare future teachers. 

Her visit was inspired by the recent report highlighting the teacher shortage throughout Illinois. The study revealed that 88% of schools say they have a shortage problem. 

“We know schools are not okay right now. Educators are doing an incredibly tough job managing shortages while creating a safe, uplifting classroom environment for their students to learn,” said Lt. Governor Stratton. “I am committed to showing our teachers and future educators that we are there for them because they are invaluable to the future of Illinois.”

In addition to education, Lt. Governor Stratton will also continue her focus on agricultural equity and food insecurity while in the area. Stratton launched the #AgConnectsUsAll campaign this week. 

