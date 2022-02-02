 Skip to main content
Lowering Crab Orchard Lake has brought more waterfowl

By Maya Skinner

(WSIL) -- You may have noticed more ducks and other waterfowl at Crab Orchard Lake.

That's in part to lowering the lake's water level by four feet for recent spillway repairs.

However, that forced house boats to be removed and anglers couldn't use the lake.

Now the Refuge is trying to find a solution to keeping the waterfowl without having to annually draw down the water level.

"We have talked with engineers to come in and look at some plans and shoot us an idea with what it would take. Right now it's just one of those ideas we're exploring but like everything else it's going to take funding and we'll have to wait until funding is available to do those types of projects." said Neil Vincent, Visitor Services Manager.

Vincent says waterfowl are important to the area because they bring in all types of migrant birds.

