Love Train picking up steam in third year celebrating MLK Day

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday honoring the life of Dr. King.
King is considered one of the most prominent leaders in the civil rights movement, his legacy continuing to inspire long-since his assassination in 1968.
Groups in southern Illinois kicked off celebrations early with the return of the MLK Love Train.
Around a dozen vehicles made their way Saturday morning from Harrisburg to Murphysboro. They made stops in Marion and Carbondale along the way. The event is put on by Carbondale United and the Southern Illinois Unity Coalition.
Marion resident Darrell Wimberly joined the Train to Murphysboro at Ray Fosse Park in Marion, saying it's to celebrate the life and message, of Martin Luther King Junior.
"Dr. King said, 'hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that,' so I hope that people will come out and realize that hey, if you don't participate in this, realize that there's people that care a lot about you and as a community we've got to come together," says Wimberly. "Participate in some events to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, he was for everyone, equality for everyone."
This is the 3rd year for the event, still gathering steam after getting started during the pandemic. Organizers say the event is still growing and it brings together both young-and-old, to honor one of Dr. King's most persistent messages, asking, "what are you doing for others?"
Matthew Wilson joined the Train in Carbondale at the Murdale Shopping Center along with several others.
"We just want to raise awareness of the importance of this, and hopefully bring peace and unity to the community, we want everyone to see this and be inspired and enriched," explained Wilson.
And with a federal holiday to honor Dr. King, Wilson says it is not a day to lounge, "Monday is not supposed to be a day to sleep in, it's supposed to be a day to recognize why you have that day off, a day for service."
Local MLK Day celebrations continue Monday morning at 7:30 with the Carbondale NAACP 41st Scholarship Breakfast. A program will follow featuring Illinois Lieutenant Gov. Juliana Stratton as guest speaker.