Lourdes Hospital holds annual "Breast Cancer Survivors'" luncheon

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) - What better time to celebrate surviving breast cancer than October, breast cancer awareness month. On Wednesday, Lourdes hospital in Paducah hosted their annual Breast Cancer Survivors luncheon.
A group of women with different ages and different backgrounds, gathered for lunch to celebrate something that connected them all: the survival of breast cancer.
Jamie Watford, from Paducah, attended with her husband. She beat cancer 4 and a half years ago. Her doctor discovered a pea sized lump during her annual mammogram.
"When I saw that not normal look," Watford explained, "yes, it was not normal. "
A biopsy and personal phone call from her physician followed - she had cancer.
"You hear that news. Everybody can tell you when they heard the news - you've got cancer. Everybody remembers when they heard that news and who they heard it from," said Watford.
Her next move, and her treatment, was with Dr. Daniel Howard. He's the primary breast cancer surgeon at Lourdes Hospital in Paducah and in attendance at the survivor's lunch. He also worked on a majority of the women in the room.
"It's always one of my favorite things because it's all my pals out there," chuckled Dr. Howard. "It's like you're at a family reunion, except it's all family you like."
He said, going through an experience like that together creates a special bond.
"They're family after this," Dr. Howard said with a smile. "You love them, and they trust you."
Watford said, that's true. She does trust Dr. Howard. And if she had one piece of advice for women out there, it would be: get your regular mammogram.
"I'm an engineer, and I look at it as body maintenance," Watford laughed. "We do this to take care of ourselves. Because if you fix it early, if you find it early, you fix it early, then the outcome is much better, and the piece of equipment lasts longer. Well, the piece of equipment is me... or you."