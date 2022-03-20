Lots of sunshine ahead of a rainy week

WSIL (Carterville) -- Gorgeous start to the first day of Spring today with lots of sunshine and highs almost reaching 70. Into tonight, temperatures will only dip into the mid to upper 40s, which is well above normal.
Tomorrow clouds will begin to fill in but that won't affect temperatures too much with highs reaching above 70. If you have anything you need to get done outside, or just want to get out and enjoy the nice weather, your chance to do so is today and tomorrow.
Our first chance of rain returns Monday night/early Tuesday and sticks around through most of the week with Tuesday being a bit of a washout. Make sure to plan ahead and have your umbrella nearby before heading out Tuesday morning. Temperatures remain fairly mild for the start of the week with highs in the 50s and 60s.
The biggest concern with this system is flooding due to the large amount of rain in a short period of time. At the moment, there is no severe threat.
Happy Spring!