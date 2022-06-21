Longtime SIU Bands director and supporter Mike Hanes dies

(WSIL) -- Former SIU Saluki bands director and longtime support Mike Hanes has died at the age of 80.
The SIU Marching Salukis Directors Christopher Morehouse and George Brozak released a statement on the band Facebook page.
The statement reads, "Mike steadfastly supported SIU Bands and the Marching Salukis since his retirement in 2005. From leading the Alumni Band at Homecoming to attending Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Band concerts throughout the years, he was unwavering in his devotion to the program that he built and directed. Mike will always be remembered for his kindness and genuine enthusiasm for music-making. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and the thousands of students that will carry his memory."
Hanes served as director for around 40 years and was still involved even after his retirement.
Funeral arrangements for Hanes have not been announced.