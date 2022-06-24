Longtime Pinckneyville food pantry director, supporter George Culley dies

PINCKNEYVILLE (WSIL) -- The man that helped provide thousands of people food in Pinckneyville has died.
Least of the Brethren Food Pantry director George Culley passed away early Friday morning, according to his wife Betty Culley.
In a post on Facebook, Betty said, " I will always love you and stay by your side forever. George has gone to be with the Lord in Heaven. I love you God. I love the man you gave me. I will meet with you in Heaven someday. I love you."
WSIL spoke to George numerous times over the years as he held large food giveaways for the community through the pantry.
In October 2021, the food pantry hit a major milestone: 25 years of service to the community. Culley said over that time the pantry had given away $300 million in food to families in need.