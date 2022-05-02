Longtime fire chief recognized for his service

GRAND TOWER (WSIL) -- Grand Tower honored their long time Fire Chief by dedicating the station to his service.
Dennis "Hambone" Wright is stepping down from leading the Tower Rock Fire Protection District after nearly 40 years of fighting fires and floods.
Dozens of people joined the chief for a ceremony Saturday afternoon with Wright's grandchildren helping to reveal the new sign in his honor.
"I want to thank the people for coming out and honor me in this occasion and let them know that I'm still going to be around, still serving them in some capacity. It's good to know that people actually recognize what you been doing all the years." said Dennis Wright, Retiring Grand Tower Fire Chief.
"I've got one other thing to do today, and that is, I got a new helmet for the new chief and I'm going to hand it off to him and he's officially the new chief." said Wright.
Wright says, he will miss his time serving but will remain active in the department and in the community.