Longbranch Cafe & Bakery found guilty in lawsuit

CARBONDALE, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- A jury finds Longbranch Cafe & Bakery guilty of breaking a federal law.
A lawsuit filed in January last year accused Longbranch and its manager Elaine Ramseyer Greenberg of withholding wages and failing to 'make, keep and preserve' employees records, hours and other conditions.
On July 15, 2022, a jury deliberated the case and found the defendants failed to pay employees the federal minimum wage, and required servers and baristas to take part in a tip pool and share with non-tipped workers such as cooks and dishwashers.
The jury awarded the plaintiffs back wages in the amount of $4,920.02.
