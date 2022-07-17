Longbranch Cafe & Bakery found guilty in lawsuit

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Williamson, Saline and northwestern Gallatin Counties through 1000 PM CDT... At 908 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Eldorado to 6 miles east of Pittsburg to near Carbondale. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Galatia around 925 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Carrier Mills, Harrisburg, Ridgway, Lake Of Egypt Area, Eldorado, Creal Springs and Equality. This includes the following highways... Interstate 24 in Illinois near Mile Marker 1. Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 44 and 57. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH