...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Williamson, Saline
and northwestern Gallatin Counties through 1000 PM CDT...

At 908 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Eldorado to 6 miles east of Pittsburg to
near Carbondale. Movement was southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Galatia around 925 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these storms include Carrier Mills,
Harrisburg, Ridgway, Lake Of Egypt Area, Eldorado, Creal Springs and
Equality.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 24 in Illinois near Mile Marker 1.
Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 44 and 57.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Paducah.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until
these storms pass.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Longbranch Cafe & Bakery found guilty in lawsuit

CARBONDALE, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- A jury finds Longbranch Cafe & Bakery guilty of breaking a federal law.

A lawsuit filed in January last year accused Longbranch and its manager Elaine Ramseyer Greenberg of withholding wages and failing to 'make, keep and preserve' employees records, hours and other conditions.

On July 15, 2022, a jury deliberated the case and found the defendants failed to pay employees the federal minimum wage, and required servers and baristas to take part in a tip pool and share with non-tipped workers such as cooks and dishwashers.

The jury awarded the plaintiffs back wages in the amount of $4,920.02. 

Click here for the full docket. 

