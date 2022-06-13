 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 112 Tuesday afternoon, and
around 105 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois,
southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the
middle 70s to around 80, providing little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1 for anyone in distress.

&&

Loneliness Awareness begins, and the Marion VA has ways to help veterans with their mental health

  • Updated
  • 0
military, veteran
By Kenzie Dillow

MARION (WSIL)---Being alone and feeling lonely aren't always the same thing.

But feeling lonely can impact your mental health.

"Loneliness does not necessarily cause mental illness, and mental illness does not necessarily cause loneliness, the two of them have a relationship. Because loneliness then becomes this unsolved mental health, emotional problem," said Lorianne Schmider, the Local recovery Coordinator with the Marion VA. 

Loneliness is extremely common, but rarely talked about.

Research from 2014 found loneliness can be as bad for your health as smoking half a pack of cigarettes a day.

"If they notice that they're extra tense, or if their stomach is bothering them, or their head is bothering them, we know those things exist, it doesn't necessarily mean that person has an ongoing mental illness but mental health is all of it," said Schmider.

This problem is especially prevalent in veterans.

That's why the Marion VA is promoting Loneliness Awareness Week, with their program Compassionate Contact Corps.

"The Compassionate Contact Corps. is a program that is essentially a virtual, social, prescription program which is intended to increase the amount of interaction that our veterans have," said Maria Buehler, the Voluntary Service Officer with the Marion VA. 

The program connects volunteers and veterans for weekly phone or video calls that help curb loneliness and isolation.

So far they've had around 100 volunteers through the program.

But as the need grows, the program needs more volunteers.

"I truly believe this, we can only help as many veterans as we have volunteers to match them. We have to train them, they have to get on board, so if we can put an invite out into the community, to let them know that there is something they can participate in that can make a difference, then great," said Buehler. 

For more information on how to volunteer, click here.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Madeline Parker is a Multimedia Journalist at News 3 WSIL. Madeline joined the team in 2020 and graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a Bachelor’s in Electronic Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies.

Recommended for you