Locals react to jump in gas prices

(WSIL) -- Gas prices have hit an all time high.
According to Gasbuddy.com the US broke the record of $4.10 set in 2008.
And many of us are already feeling the impact at the pump as prices are expected to climb even higher.
"I've never had to check my bank account before I filled up to make sure I have enough in there and I just checked it to be sure." said Clayton Mulvey
Like many of us, Mulvey is realizing these record breaking gas prices are something we're all having to live with.
"71 dollars for a Chrysler, that is crazy 71 dollars."
Mulvey's 71 dollar fill up at Motomart in Carterville could've been more expensive if he went to the Hucks down the road near John A. Logan College or the Shell at Reed Station in Carbondale.
"Tourism is going to go down, I was debating going somewhere with my kids for spring break and now I'm like do I even want to do that now?" said Mulvey.
In 2020, the U.S. average gas price was $2.10 a gallon.
If you had a 15 gallon tank and filled up 4 times a month it would've cost you 126 dollars a month and more than 15 hundred dollars a year.
In 2021, gas shot up to $2.95 a gallon, costing 177 dollars a month for 4 fill ups and more than 2 Thousand dollars a year.
2022 saw prices in the U.S. skyrocket to $3.70 a gallon, meaning you're paying 222 bucks a month and more than 25 hundred a year.
Right now, our area is averaging $4.19 a gallon for a 15 gallon tank that's $251 a month and more than $3,000 annually.
AAA's Nick Chabarria says boycotts of Russian oil are limiting supply while demand is high and driving prices to record highs.
"Countries like the US and even gas producers, major gas producers are calling for self imposed boycotts of Russian oil so with Russia being the third largest provider of crude oil globally, so if that's essentially taken offline with these self imposed boycotts that oil is going to have to be made up somewhere else to meet demand." said Chabarria.
A map from gasbuddy.com shows current prices in our area as they continue rising many people like Mulvey will continue worrying about prices at the pump.
"There has to be something to balance all of this out. There is an answer for everything, so there has to be some type of answer."