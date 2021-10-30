Locals head to Chittyville School Haunted House for a scare

(WSIL) -- If you're looking for a good scare we've got just place for you.
Chittyville School Haunted House and Escape Rooms in Herrin has plenty of spooky attractions.
From swamp monsters to a blackout maze even a pirate-themed escape room.
Tickets range from 20 to 30 dollars per person.
Owner Sammie King says if you want a scare its exactly where you want to be.
"I won't say leave the kids at home, but I'm not the one who has to put them to bed. So if you're on the fence about bringing your kids just think about that everybody wants an adrenaline rush so come on out and get your scare on" said King.
The Haunted Attraction runs from 7 to midnight Saturday then again 7 to 10 p-m on Halloween.