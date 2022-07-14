Locals come together to help replace a disabled veteran's roof

MT. VERNON, IL (WSIL) -- Work has begun on the roof of disabled veteran Jeffery William's home.
The community rallied and came together to raised enough money for repairs, but they came up with enough money for a new roof.
The family says the support the people have show them over the last few weeks is unreal.
"It's just overwhelming and humbling and I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart." said Jeffrey Williams.
"Every dollar means the world to us. I can't put it into words. I'm humbled by it all." said Jennifer Williams.
The Williams' would like to thank the workers from Alpha and Omega Roofing. Officials say, the project should be completed some time Thursday.