Local WWII vet celebrates 100th birthday

JACKSON COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Family and friends from near and far join Murphysboro resident James Frank Boucher in celebrating his 100th birthday.
Dozens attended the January 8th milestone for Boucher, who is a World War II veteran and served in the Army Air Corps.
Mayor Will Stephens read a proclamation and a statement from U.S. Congressman Mike Bost was also heard by those in attendance.
Boucher's son, Val, drove up from Florida to be with his family for the special occasion.
He believes his dad has lived a remarkable life including the time he spent fighting in WWII.
"He's got stories that aren't documented in any history book, you know he was MIA for fourteen days and none of that adventure is anywhere except in the book that he wrote," Val says. "So you know when you listen to these stories about what he went through during World War II, and then came back here, and if you ask him about it, he just did his job."
Boucher's sister celebrated with him, along with his three sons, six grandkids and 22 great grandkids.
On top of being a vet, Boucher is an avid outdoorsman and accomplished Square Dancer.